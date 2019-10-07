SunPower set to preserve federal ITC tax credits in Hannon Armstrong JV

SunPower (SPWR -2.6% ) gained early, then slipped after announcing a joint venture with Hannon Armstrong (HASI) to acquire and deploy 200 MW of safe harbored panels, preserving the federal Investment Tax Credit 30% value for third-party owned commercial and residential systems.

SPWR notes the federal investment tax credit is scheduled to step down from 30% at the end of this year to 26% in 2020 and level off at 10% for commercial customers and zero for residential customers in 2022 and beyond, but the company expects the safe harbor facility to preserve 30% ITC value for projects placed in service from now through mid-2022.