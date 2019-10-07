Brazil telecom rivals talking over Oi buyout - report

Telefonica (TEF +0.5% ) is negotiating with rivals Telecom Italia (TIAJF -1.8% ) and América Móvil (AMX -1.1% ) to arrange to buy struggling Oi (OIBR.C -3.5% ), according to a report in Expansion.

They would buy the company (responsible for Brazil's largest-ever bankruptcy) together and then split the assets, according to the report.

América Móvil says in response that it's not negotiating a joint bid with its competitors -- "Absolutely nothing has been negotiated" -- but won't rule out such a deal.

The company's Arturo Elias Ayub says the company would need to make a careful analysis of Oi's assets in terms of prices and locations before making such a bid.