Fortescue confirms Simandou iron ore bid

Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) confirms its interest in part of the giant Simandou iron ore deposit, which was handed back earlier this year to Guinea's government by billionaire Beny Steinmetz's BSG Resources.

Top global iron ore producer Vale (NYSE:VALE) also reportedly paid for documents needed to submit an offer but decided not to follow through.

The committee in charge of an international tender for the project’s blocks 1 and 2, launched in mid-July, should come to a final decision next month, Reuters reports.

Simandou is one of the world's biggest and richest reserves of iron ore, at 2B metric tons of iron ore with some of the highest grades in the industry.

Simandou's blocks 3 and 4 are owned by a joint venture of Rio Tinto, Chinalco and the Guinean government.