Layoffs at Bonobos as Walmart looks to cut losses

Walmart (WMT -0.6% ) property Bonobos is laying off workers in an effort to narrow losses, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Sources indicate a few dozen people are being laid off out of the 600 total employees at the online apparel subsidiary.

"These decisions are not taken lightly, but we believe they are necessary to set the brand and business up for long term success," states a Walmart spokeswoman said.

Walmart acquired Bonobos for $310M in 2017. Earlier this year, there were reports that the unprofitable business could be sold.