Stocks swing down as China says IP is off the table

Any gains that stocks made in the early afternoon backtrack after Fox Business's Edward Lawrence follows up his earlier tweet that the Chinese are willing to make a trade deal with the U.S. on parts that they've already agreed upon.

The second tweet said the Chinese Commerce Ministry will never agree to "changes to their laws to protect intellectual property."

The Chinese ministry says they'll deal with IP theft through administrative regulations.

The Nasdaq slips 0.1% , while the S&P 500 and the Dow lose 0.2% .

Early in the session, stocks were weak after Chinese officials signaled that they're reluctant to reach a broad trade deal with President Trump, according to a Bloomberg News report.

All but two of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are in the red, with consumer staples ( -0.6% ) and energy ( -0.4% ) falling the most; communication services ( +0.3% ) and materials ( +0.1% ) are the only sectors registering gains.

10-year Treasury is still down, lifting yield 3 basis points to 1.557%.