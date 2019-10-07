TC Energy's Coastal GasLink pipeline attracts interest

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment is among the potential investors interested in acquiring TC Energy's (TRP +0.2% ) Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline, Bloomberg reports.

TC is working with an adviser to sell as much as 75% of Coastal GasLink, which is estimated to cost C$6.2B to build, although it is not clear how much the stake would fetch in a sale, according to the report.

The 416-mile Coastal GasLink pipeline would connect gas fields in western Canada's Montney shale formation with the $40B LNG Canada project on British Columbia's coast; it would enter service in 2023.