Wendy's drops on breakfast anxiety

Wendy's (WEN -2.4%) trades lower after Cowen warns the restaurant chain's investment in breakfast could be costly.
"Breakfast does not provide Wendy's a competitive advantage, and thus does not lend visibility on either enduring sales growth or a growth plan with lower investment needs," notes analyst Andrew Charles.
Charles and team lower Wendy's to a Market Perform rating from Outperform and assign a price target of $20. The sell-side consensus rating on Wendy's is Outperform.
Wendy's is expected to outline its breakfast plans at an investor event on October 11.
