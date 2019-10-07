Wendy's drops on breakfast anxiety

Wendy's (WEN -2.4% ) trades lower after Cowen warns the restaurant chain's investment in breakfast could be costly.

"Breakfast does not provide Wendy's a competitive advantage, and thus does not lend visibility on either enduring sales growth or a growth plan with lower investment needs," notes analyst Andrew Charles.

Charles and team lower Wendy's to a Market Perform rating from Outperform and assign a price target of $20. The sell-side consensus rating on Wendy's is Outperform.

Wendy's is expected to outline its breakfast plans at an investor event on October 11.