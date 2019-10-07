Seeking Alpha
Energy  | On the Move

PG&E wildfire victims reportedly to see $13.5B in claims

PG&E Corporation (PCG)

PG&E (PCG +6.3%) shares push higher following reports that claims related to northern California wildfires in 2017-18 will be capped at $13.5B.

A lawyer for the committee representing wildfire victims in the PG&E bankruptcy case reportedly said at a hearing today that the committee sees $13.5B as the utility's cost for paying claims of the victims.

PG&E already has reached settlements worth a combined $12B to resolve claims of a group of public entities hit by the fires and insurers who had made payments for wildfire-related claims.

