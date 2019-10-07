J2 Global seals four purchases in Q3

J2 Global (JCOM +0.7% ) says in a wrap-up that it completed four acquisitions during the third quarter.

That's with an aim to growing its customer base and product lineup along with gaining access to new markets. It didn't disclose terms but says the financial impact isn't expected to be material.

Those include equity and assets of BabyCenter (targeted for the Everyday Health Group), certain assets of OffSiteDataSync and SaferVPN (both tagged for Cloud Services) and equity of Spiceworks (targeted for Ziff Davis Group).