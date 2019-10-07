Study ties vaping to cancer in mice

E-cigarette vapor causes lung cancer and potentially bladder cancer in mice, according to researchers at New York University. Out of 40 mice exposed to e-cigarette vapor with nicotine over 54 weeks and 22.5% developed lung cancer and 57.5% developed precancerous lesions on the bladder, while none of the 20 mice exposed to e-cigarette smoke without nicotine developed cancer.

The finding back up a separate vaping study by the University of Southern California on the molecular change in the oral tissue that causes cancer.

Related stocks: Altria (NYSE:MO), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) and privately-owned Juul (JUUL).