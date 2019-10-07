Three banks handle half of ETF creation, redemptions, BlackRock says

Bank of America (BAC -0.1% ), Goldman Sachs (GS), and ABN Amro Banks NV combined handle half of the $5.5T gross flows into and out of ETFs, according to a BlackRock (BLK -0.9% ) report that analyzes regulatory filings on the institutions that create or redeem ETF shares.

BlackRock is the world's largest ETF issuer.

That compares with the secondary market, where may banks have relinquished market-making roles to more tech-oriented electronic brokers. The majority of trading occurs in the secondary market, the study said.

Authorized participants ((APs)) act as gatekeepers for every dollar than exits or enters and ETF, adjusting the supply of its shares to help market makers and issuers keep its price in sync with its holdings' value.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently started requiring ETF issuers to disclose information about the APs for each of their funds in an effort to address concerns that there may not be enough APs in certain areas.

The BlackRock study found that typical funds have arrangements with 22 APs, with five creating or redeeming shares within the fund's most recent fiscal year.

Larger funds tend to have more APs than smaller ones and U.S. equity strategies have twice the number of active APs than international fixed-income strategies.

All had more than 19 contracted APs on average, suggesting that other banks could step in if active traders step back.

The study concludes that the ETF "data definitely tells the story of a diverse and healthy ecosystem," said Samara Cohen, co-head of iShares Markets & Investments at BlackRock.