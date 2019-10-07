Bristow wins court approval to exit bankruptcy
- Bristow (OTCPK:BRSWQ -77.5%) says the U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved its reorganization plan, clearing the way to emerge from Chapter 11 by the end of October.
- On Friday, the bankruptcy judge overruled objections from a committee of shareholders who said in court they believed Bristow was being stripped from them and put into the hands of new owners when business conditions for the company will inevitably rebound.
- Upon emergence as a privately held company, Bristow's largest owners would include affiliates of Solus Alternative Asset Management, South Dakota Investment Council, Empyrean Capital Partners, Bain Capital Credit and Oak Hill Advisors, who are expected to own more than 50% of the company's equity.
- Bristow's exit plan includes raising equity through a $385M rights offering and converting $150M in bankruptcy financing into equity.