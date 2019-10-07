Kimco sells 8 properties, 2 land parcels for $166.7M in Q3

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) sold eight properties and two land parcels totaling 1.0M square feet for $166.7M in Q3, with Kimco's share of the sales ringing up at $70.9M.

Blended cap rate for the property sales for the quarter and YTD remains within the company's expected range of 7.25%-7.75%.

Dispositions during the quarter included Shoppes at Midway Plantation in Knightdale, NC, for $43.6M; Corona Hills Marketplace in Corona, CA, for $31.5M; Fairmont Shopping Center in Pacifica, CA for $39.33M, and Tacoma Central in Tacoma, WA, for $29.9M.

YTD, Kimco's sales included 20 properties and three land parcels, totaling 3.0M square feet for gross sales price of $392.8M.

During 2019, the company acquired three grocery-anchored parcels at its existing properties through a sale-leaseback deal for $31.2M.

Kimco's allocable share of YTD total dispositions, net of acquisitions, came to $200.8M.