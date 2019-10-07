Illumina and Qiagen ink long-term IVD diagnostics partnership

Oct. 07, 2019 4:14 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN), QGENILMN, QGENBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) have entered into a 15-year agreement aimed at developing and commercializing next-gen sequencing-based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kits.
  • Under the terms of the partnership, QGEN will have non-exclusive rights to develop and commercialize IVD kits that can be used with ILMN's MiSeq Dx and NextSeq 550Dx Systems, including the rights to expand the deal into future ILMN diagnostic systems.
  • The parties will also commercialize a lineup of clinically validated workflows that combine QGEN's proprietary content and bioinformatics solutions.
  • Financial terms are not disclosed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.