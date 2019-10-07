Illumina and Qiagen ink long-term IVD diagnostics partnership
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) have entered into a 15-year agreement aimed at developing and commercializing next-gen sequencing-based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kits.
- Under the terms of the partnership, QGEN will have non-exclusive rights to develop and commercialize IVD kits that can be used with ILMN's MiSeq Dx and NextSeq 550Dx Systems, including the rights to expand the deal into future ILMN diagnostic systems.
- The parties will also commercialize a lineup of clinically validated workflows that combine QGEN's proprietary content and bioinformatics solutions.
- Financial terms are not disclosed.