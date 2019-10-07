Sterling National Bank to acquire $843M of leases, loans from Santander Bank NA

Sterling Bancorp's (NYSE:STL) Sterling National Bank agrees to acquire a portfolio of middle market commercial equipment finance loans and leases from Santander Bank N.A. (NYSE:SAN).

As of Sept. 30, 2019, the balance of the loans and leases outstanding to be acquired was $843M. The portfolio has a weighted average tax-equivalent yield of ~4.3% and consists mainly of fixed rate loans and leases.

The portfolio will be integrated into Sterling’s established national Equipment Finance platform, resulting in a pro forma combined portfolio of ~$2B in total loans and leases outstanding.

The deal is expected to close during Q4 2019.