On a preliminary basis, Q3 sales growth for QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) will be ~3% on a constant exchange rate basis versus guidance of 4 - 5%, due mainly from softer sales in China.

Non-GAAP EPS should be within its guided range of $0.35 - 0.36.

Complete results will be released on October 30.

On another note, Chairman and CEO Peer Schatz has decided to step down in the coming weeks, continuing as a Special Advisor to assist in the transition to new leadership. A search for a permanent CEO has been initiated. In the interim, SVP, Head of Molecular Diagnostics Business Area Thierry Bernard will take the reins, working in tandem with CFO Roland Sackers.