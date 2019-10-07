Stocks slip amid lower trade deal expectations

Stocks ticked slightly lower in a relatively quiet session with no notable economic data released in the U.S. and little apparent progress ahead of the resumption later this week of U.S.-China trade talks.

But with low expectations among investors, even a partial deal might be enough to help lift stocks, says Geoffrey Yu, head of the U.K. investment office at UBS's wealth management arm.

Today's S&P 500 sector standings showed 10 of the 11 groups ending lower in relatively light trading volume, with energy (-0.9%) and consumer staples (-0.8%) the biggest laggards and communication services (+0.1%) the only group finishing even fractionally higher.

U.S. Treasury prices finished firmly lower, driving the two-year yield 7 bps higher to 1.46% and the 10-year yield up 4 bps to 1.55%.

U.S. WTI November crude oil futures closed -0.1% at $52.75/bbl.