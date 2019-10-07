Goldman is bullish on the British pound

Goldman Sachs recommends clients go long on the British pound vs. the U.S. dollar, with a target of $1.30 compared with current spot value of ~$1.23, on the basis that it sees relatively low odds of a no-deal Brexit.

The note, issued late Friday, sees "distribution of risks skewed to the upside, even though the exact path ahead for Brexit remains uncertain."

The U.K is more likely to hold snap elections rather than leave the EU without a deal, it said.

The British pound is down 0.4% against the greenback.

