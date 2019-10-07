TC Energy delays Keystone pipeline prep work while judge hears challenge

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) says it is pausing pre-construction work on the 830K bbl/day Keystone XL pipeline until a U.S. district court judge holds a hearing on the issue, which is set for Wednesday.

TC had planned to restart pipe transport, worker camp preparations, weeding, mowing, tree cutting and road maintenance in order to start pipeline construction in earnest in 2020.

Two environmental groups last week urged the court to block the prep work, saying allowing the work would create "impermissible bureaucratic momentum" for the project.