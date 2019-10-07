Summit to buy four West Coast hotels for $249M

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) agrees to acquire four hotels on the West Coast for $249M through its recently formed joint venture with GIC.

With an average RevPAR of $162 and average hotel EBITDA margin of over 50%, the pending acquisitions will further enhance the company's portfolio of hotels with efficient operating models, Summit Hotel said.

Purchase price, which comes to ~$351K per key, represents an average capitalization rate of 8.4% based on management's current estimate of the hotels' net operating income for the full-year 2019.

The joint venture expects to invest ~$23M of capital on the four hotels during the first three years of ownership.

Sees deal closing in Q4 2019.

Separately, Summit agrees to sell the 130-room Hilton Garden Inn SE/Liberty Park and the 95-room Hilton Garden Inn Birmingham Lakeshore Drive for an combined sales price of $21.8M, or $97K per key, which will result in an estimated combined gain of $4.8M.