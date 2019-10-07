PennEast seeks FERC's help in eminent domain holdup
Oct. 07, 2019 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- PennEast Pipeline is asking the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to help overcome an unfavorable ruling from the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals that threatens to hold up the project.
- The court's potentially far-reaching ruling in September found state sovereign immunity prevented PennEast from pulling states into federal court for condemnation proceedings, after the company had sought to condemn ~40 properties owned at least in part by the state of New Jersey and some of which were preserved for conservation, recreation or agriculture.
- PennEast says it seeks the FERC's "authoritative interpretation" of the Natural Gas Act's eminent domain authority, which "will be of substantial assistance" as courts consider whether NGA Section 7 authorizes pipeline developers holding a FERC certificate to bring condemnation action involving a property in which the state claims an interest.
- PennEast is a joint venture of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Southern Co. (NYSE:SO), South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI)