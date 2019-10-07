Southwest pilots sue Boeing over lost wages in 737 MAX grounding

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) pilots file suit against Boeing (NYSE:BA), claiming the company misled the airline's labor union about the 737 MAX plane, which has been grounded for nearly seven months after two fatal crashes.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association says the grounding cost its pilots more than $100M in lost wages, which it wants Boeing to pay.

The lawsuit alleges the Southwest pilots agreed to fly the 737 MAX because Boeing said it was "airworthy and essentially the same as the time-tested 737 aircraft that its pilots have flown for years. These representations were false."

The 737 MAX grounding caused the elimination of more than 30K scheduled Southwest flights since the grounding. according to the lawsuit.