Cel-Sci -2.4% amid report it's misleading on therapy

Cel-Sci (NYSEMKT:CVM) is down 2.4% postmarket after Stat News' Adam Feuerstein posts a critical piece on the company's disclosures about its immunotherapy Multikine.

The company has "misled investors repeatedly" about the treatment, which is "still destined to fail. (In fact, it already has.)"

Last January Feuerstein said a Phase 3 clinical trial was doomed to a negative outcome, but says his error was not appreciating the extent to which the company would issue "a steady flow of misleading and erroneous information."