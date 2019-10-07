Strong winds could cause PG&E to cut power across wide swath of California

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) warns it could proactively shut power and implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff in ~30 counties across northern and central California, as dry and windy conditions leave the areas at risk of wildfires.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for vast portions of northern California for the middle of this week, and elevated fire risk is forecast across the area starting on Wednesday.

PG&E's service warning includes parts of California's most populous areas, including Santa Clara County's nearly 2M people and Alameda County's 1.7M residents.

California utilities have been taking aggressive measures to keep equipment from sparking fires after power lines ignited huge fires in 2017-18; PG&E already faces ~$30B billion in wildfire liabilities, and another major blaze sparked by its equipment could thwart the company's restructuring plans.