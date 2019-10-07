Jefferies boosts Microsoft in cautious software look

Jefferies is shaking up coverage with a caveat on software -- a sector where it's still bullish, but is pursuing a more selective approach.

It's upgrading Microsoft to Buy and raising its price target to $160 from $93, implying 17% upside.

But with an eye on strong valuations, it's making other key cuts to Neutral, notably Oracle (to Hold from Buy, with a target reduction to $60 from $66, implying 9.5% upside).

Also cut to neutral: Carbonite (CARB; price target of $17 implies 11.5% upside) and Check Point Software (CHKP; price target of $115 implies 3.7% upside).

Jefferies likes Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) as an infrastructure play, and aside from Microsoft, top picks include Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).