Airbus remains well ahead of Boeing in aircraft sales race

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) says it sold 41 jets in September and processed nine cancellations and won 303 total orders in the first nine months of the year, or 127 net new orders after cancellations.

The results will keep Airbus comfortably ahead of rival Boeing (NYSE:BA), which registered sales of 145 aircraft to the end of August, the latest period for which data is available, or a net total of 55 after ordinary cancellations and negative 85 after adjustments to historic orders deemed unlikely to materialize.

The overall tally of Airbus orders by Norwegian Air fell to 88 aircraft from 93 after the airline lowered its A320neo order by five planes.

Deliveries of new Airbus aircraft rose 13.5% Y/Y to 571 between January and September, which means the company must top last year's record Q4 tally of 297 jets to reach its full-year goal of 880-890.