Stephens downgrades Ingersoll-Rand, cuts estimates across EE group
- Ingersoll-Rand (IR -1.8%) is in the red after Stephens downgrades shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $122 price target, trimmed from $124, as analyst Rob McCarthy says he sees incremental concern for growth and sustainability of the HVAC cycle.
- McCarthy's IR downgrade is part of the firm's critical view of the electrical equipment sector, citing the delay of business capital spending dseekingalpha.com/symbol/IR/ratings/sell-side-ratingsecisions caused by macro deceleration and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty as the firm cuts its earnings estimates across the group.
- Elsewhere in the group, McCarthy says he is "particularly concerned" about A.O. Smith (AOS -0.8%), Lennox International (LII -1.4%) and Regal Beloit (RBC -2.1%), all of which he rates at Equal Weight.
- McCarthy also cuts his adjusted earnings forecasts for Rockwell Automation (ROK -1.5%) for FY 2019 and 2020 while keeping an Overweight rating, and he thinks Eaton (ETN -1.3%) may try to acquire Hubbell (HUBB -1.2%).
- IR's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Bullish.