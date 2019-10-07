UBS downgrades TD Ameritrade, upgrades E-Trade Financial following commission war

AMTD shares have shed more than 25% following the commission war, however, analyst Hawken does not expect a recovery in the near term amid the value destructive nature of the pricing actions. Analyst further adds that there is no permanent CEO in case of dramatic industry upheaval.

Checking E-Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), analyst says that customer value proposition has improved relative to peers, following the commission war. The stock has been trading at a wider discount to peers than its five-year average and the company has a leading corporate services offering and active trader platform.

TD Ameritrade cut to neutral with PT of $33, while E-Trade Financial upgraded to buy and set PT of $41 (10% upside).

AMTD Quant rating Neutral; Sell side rating Hold.

ETFC Quant rating Bearish; Sell side rating Outperform.