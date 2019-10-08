Samsung preliminary earnings point to turnaround

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) expects Q3 operating profit to tumble 56% to 7.7T won ($6.44B) - as a slump in its memory chip business continued to weigh on earnings - though the figure was still better than that forecast by analysts.

The news saw the stock rise 2.4% in Korea overnight, also boosted by enthusiasm that the tech giant could be nearing a rebound.

Strong sales of its new Galaxy Note 10 smartphone have been recorded at home and in Europe, while there are early signs its global memory chip business will stabilize next year.