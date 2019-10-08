HK exchange drops bid for LSE

Conceding it hadn't won over management, Hong Kong's bourse (OTCPK:HKXCY) has dropped an unsolicited £32B offer for the London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LDNXF), but said it still believed a combination would be "strategically compelling."

Political turmoil engulfing Hong Kong and the perceptions of Beijing's growing influence over the city was another key obstacle to any deal.

In walking away from the transaction, HKEX clears the way for LSE to conclude its own $14.5B plan to acquire data and analytics company Refinitiv (TRI, BX).