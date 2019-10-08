Trouble for the NBA in China

Chinese state television CCTV is suspending current broadcast arrangements for the NBA's pre-season games in China after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver defended Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey's tweet in support of the Hong Kong protests.

"We believe that any speech that challenges national sovereignty and social stability is not within the scope of freedom of speech," CCTV said in a statement.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) appear to have also removed items related to the Houston Rockets, while Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) said it would stop showing Rockets matches and news related to the team.