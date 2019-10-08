AG group probing Facebook could expand to 40

About 40 state attorneys general will participate in an antitrust investigation of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to The Washington Post.

In September, James had announced a probe with seven other states and the District of Columbia into whether the social media giant has "endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers' choices, or increased the price of advertising."

Facebook, which owns one-time rivals Instagram and WhatsApp and has 2.4B monthly users, agreed in July to pay a $5B FTC settlement for various privacy violations.