U.S. hopes to lend a hand to Nokia, Ericsson

The U.S. is looking at ways to funnel money to Huawei's European rivals, as officials warn that the Chinese company is becoming dangerously dominant in the global race for 5G, FT reports.

Officials have suggested issuing credit to companies such as Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to enable them to match the generous financing terms that Huawei offers to its customers.

Others have asked U.S. companies Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) whether they would consider entering the radio transmission market, though the companies have warned it would be too expensive and time-consuming to do so.