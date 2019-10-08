Oracle gets aggressive in cloud push

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) plans to hire nearly 2,000 additional workers as part of an aggressive plan to roll out its cloud computing services to more locations around the world.

Jobs will be added in Oracle’s software development hubs in Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area and India, as well as near new data centers, said Don Johnson, EVP of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure unit.

By the end of next year, Oracle plans to open 20 more cloud "regions" - places where Oracle operates data centers so customers can safely stash data for disaster recovery or to comply with local data storage laws.