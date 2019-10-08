SoftBank's investment damage could top $5B
Oct. 08, 2019 5:23 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor14 Comments
- The botched IPO of WeWork and a sharp decline in shares of Uber and Slack has analysts beginning to calculate the damage for Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY).
- Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities cut its profit estimate for SoftBank’s Vision Fund, its main investment vehicle, by ¥580B ($5.4B) to an operating loss of ¥367.6B.
- Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. estimates that the Vision Fund's writedown alone could be as much as $5.93B, with another $1.24B drop for the portion of WeWork owned by SoftBank.