Brexit deal 'essentially impossible'; pound slips

Boris Johnson told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on a call this morning that a Brexit deal is "essentially impossible" if the EU demands Northern Ireland should stay in the bloc's customs union.

Brexiteers fear the backstop would limit the capacity for new independent trade deals, as well as commitment to EU rules with no influence over them.

Merkel responded that a deal would never be possible unless Northern Ireland stayed in a customs union, a juncture the two called a "clarifying moment."

Sterling -0.4% to $1.2244

