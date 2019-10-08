NIO +10% on Q3 delivery update

Nio (NYSE:NIO) reports 35.1% growth in Q3 deliveries of 4,799 vehicle, consisting of 4,196 ES6s and 603 ES8s.

Q3 deliveries exceeded the middle point of the Company’s guidance range significantly by 499 vehicles, or 11.6%.

Deliveries in September were 2,019 vehicles, including 1,726 ES6s and 293 ES8s.

“Facing unfavorable economic conditions and auto industry trends, we drive forward by committing to outstanding products and excellent services. At the end of September, we began offering the ES6 standard version at more competitive retail prices. In addition, we will start deliveries in October of the ES6 and ES8 with an 84-kWh battery pack that extends the NEDC driving range to 510 km and 430 km respectively. We plan to further enhance our offerings in an effort to accelerate orders and deliveries, going forward,” said William Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO.