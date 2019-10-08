MediciNova nabs new patent for MN-001 and MN-002 in Japan

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) has received a Notice of Allowance from the Japan Patent Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-001 (tipelukast) and MN-002 (a major metabolite of MN-001) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

The patent will expire no earlier than May 2035. The allowed claims cover a composition for treating IPF patients and inhibition of pulmonary scarring, the reduction or inhibition of elevated lung hydroxyproline levels, the reduction of elevated lung density, and the reduction of elevated total cell count in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid using MN-001 or MN-002.

The allowed claims cover oral administration, including tablets and capsules, as well as liquid dosage forms.