Futures slip as U.S. expands China blacklist

The economic war against China is moving in a new direction, though the Trump administration said it's unconnected to trade negotiations set to resume in Washington in the coming days.
28 Chinese entities have been added to an export blacklist due to Beijing's repression of Muslim minorities, a move that will bar them from buying American components without government approval.
U.S. stock index futures fell 0.5% following the decision, as China signaled it would hit back over the measures and "urged the U.S. side to immediately correct its mistake."
