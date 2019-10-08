Lexaria Bio updates on R&D program with Altria

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP) provides update on the ongoing relationship and pursuit of innovation in oral, reduced risk nicotine consumer products using its patented DehydraTECH technology, underway between Altria Ventures, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and Lexaria Nicotine LLC.

Most of the investigation and work within the first phase of the project is either complete or significantly underway, with one remaining aspect ready to commence imminently.

To date, results have been positive and are supportive of successfully completing this first phase.

The existing licensing agreement provides for royalties payable to Lexaria Nicotine on worldwide revenues from oral nicotine products sold, should Altria utilizes Lexaria's DehydraTECH technology, in U.S. or around the world.