Nektar launches two early-stage NKTR-358 studies

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) initiates two Phase 1b clinical trials evaluating NKTR-358 in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, respectively.

The randomized plaque psoriasis study will enroll ~40 adults. Exploratory objectives includes assessments of disease activity and biomarkers.

The randomized atopic dermatitis study will also enroll ~40 adults and will have the same exploratory objectives.

Another Phase 1b trial evaluating NKTR-358 in systemic lupus erythematosus is in process.

The company refers to NKTR-358 as a resolution therapeutic that may bring the immune system back into balance by activating regulatory T cells via targeting the interleukin (IL-2) receptor complex in the body.