JPMorgan downgrades Qiagen in premarket analyst action

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) initiated with Outperform rating and $8 (119% upside) price target at Sturdivant.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) initiated with Outperform rating at both Evercore ISI and SVB Leerink.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) initiated with Buy rating and $37 (89% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Initiated with Outperform rating at Cowen and Company. Initiated with Outperform rating and $33 price target at Wedbush. Initiated with Outperform rating at JPMorgan.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) downgraded to Underweight with a $25 (22% downside risk) price target at JPMorgan after the company announced lower-than-expected preliminary sales growth for Q3 after the close yesterday. Shares down 19% premarket.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) downgraded to Sell with a $16 (14% downside risk) price target at Goldman. Shares down 6% premarket.