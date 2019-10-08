VIP action in Macau slow during Golden Week

The Macau sector is on watch after gross gaming revenue is estimated to have dropped 1% in Macau compared to a year ago for the first seven days of Golden Week.

A higher mix of mass-market players or non-players accounted for the 11.5% rise in total visitors to Macau, according to estimates from Bernstein.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).