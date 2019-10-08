Exxon awards contract for $30B African project to JGC, TechnipFMC, Fluor

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it will invest more than $500M in the initial construction phase of its $30B liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique.

The company has awarded a contract for construction of onshore facilities to a consortium led by Japan's JGC, U.K's TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) and U.S. company Fluor (NYSE:FLR).

A final investment decision on the Rovuma LNG project is expected next year, and production likely would start in 2025, XOM Senior VP for LNG Peter Clarke said in a speech in Mozambque's capital, Maputo.

Rovuma's planned output of 15.2M mt/year of LNG would be higher than a nearby project that France's Total is developing with a capacity of 12.9M tons.