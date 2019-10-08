Quiet period ends on Cloudflare

Analysts coverage begins on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET).
Firms coming in with Buy-equivalent ratings includes SunTrust (price target $23), Evercore ISI (PT$ 22), RBC Capital (PT $20), Wells Fargo (PT $22.50) and JPMorgan (PT $23).
Firms slotting Cloudflare with Hold-equivalent ratings include Morgan Stanley (PT $18), Jefferies (PT $18), JMP Securities (PT $22) and Goldman Sachs (PT $20).
No firms are out with a Sell-equivalent rating so far.
Shares of Cloudflare are down 2.11% premarket to $16.68 vs. the post-IPO trading range of $15.51 to $22.08.
