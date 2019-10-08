FDA OKs Novartis' Beovu for wet AMD

The FDA approves Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) BEOVU (brolucizumab-dbll) injection (formerly RTH258) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

The company says it offers greater fluid resolution than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) EYLEA (aflibercept) injection and a three-month maintenance dosing interval.

Brolucizumab, a humanized single-chain antibody fragment with high affinity for all VEGF-A isoforms, demonstrated non-inferiority to EYLEA in best corrected visual acuity while showing superiority in key retinal outcomes at year one in Phase 3 studies.