Jefferies sees 17% upside in Microsoft in premarket analyst action

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) initiations: Buy rating and $23 (35% upside) price target at SunTrust, Equal Weight rating and $18 price target at Morgan Stanley, Hold rating and $18 price target at Jefferies, Market Perform rating and $22 price target at JMP Securities, Neutral rating and $20 price target at Goldman Sachs, Outperform rating and $22 price target at Evercore ISI, Outperform rating and $23 price target at Oppenheimer, Outperform rating and $20 price target at RBC, Outperform rating and $22.50 price target at Wells Fargo and Overweight rating and $23 price target at JPMorgan.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) upgraded to Buy with a $160 (17% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) downgraded to Hold with a $115 (4% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares down 2% premarket.