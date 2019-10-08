Vans treads lightly in China

V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) says it removed "a small number" of submissions in a Vans sneaker design competition, including at least one that appeared to be in support of the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

"Based on the global competitions guidelines, Vans can confirm that a small number of artistic submissions have been removed. This decision was taken to uphold the purpose of Custom Culture," reads a statement from Vans.

Many U.S. companies selling in China are monitoring their social media channels and marketing campaigns closely in order not to offend Beijing.