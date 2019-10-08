Uncertainty rises in NFIB's small business optimism index

Today's NFIB small business optimism index echoes Friday's jobs report -- slower, but solid growth.

The index fell 1.3 points to 101.8, the third drop in four months and close to the lowest level of Donald Trump's presidency. That was 101.2 in January. The September reading fell short of the consensus estimate of 102.0.

The organization's uncertainty index increased 2 points in September and 6 points in the past three months.

“All indications are that owners are eager to do more, but they’re uncertain about what the future holds and can’t find workers to fill the jobs they have open," said NFIB President and CEO Juanita D. Duggan.

Tariffs are adversely affecting many small firms, with 30% reporting negative effects in NFIB’s September survey. And owners are more reluctant to make major spending commitments when the future becomes less certain.

To be sure, this reading isn't spelling recession. September’s figure falls within the top 20% of all readings in the index’s 46-year history.