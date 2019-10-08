Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) reports U.S. Company-owned same-store sales rose 1.7%, missed consensus estimate of +2.6% and U.S. franchise same-store sales advanced 2.5% but missed consensus estimate of +2.6% in Q3.

International same-store sales grew 1.7% vs +2.86% consensus.

Global retail sales increased 5.8% (+7.5% excluding foreign currency impact).

Revenue break-up: U.S. Company-owned stores: $94.58M (-20.2%); U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $97.05M (+8.5%); Supply chain: $485.11M (+9%); International franchise royalties and fees: $54.59M (+8.3%); U.S. franchise advertising: $89.49M (+8.5%).

Gross margin rate improved 90 bps to 38.5%.

G&A expense rate flat at 10.2%.

Operating margin rate grew 60 bps to 17.4%.

Store count +1,174 Y/Y to 16,528; Q3 global net store growth of 214 stores, comprised of 40 net new U.S. stores and 174 net new international stores.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased and retired 384,338 shares of its common stock for ~$93.7M, or an average price of $243.79/share.

The Company announced new two- to three-year outlook replacing the Company's prior three- to five-year outlook.

Global retail sales growth of +7% to +10% (from +8% to +12% over 3-5 years) U.S. same store sales growth of +2% to +5% (from +3% to +6% over 3-5 years) International same store sales growth of +1% to 4% (from +3% to +6% over 3-5 years) Global net store growth of +6% to +8% (Unchanged from prior 3-5 year outlook)

DPZ -4.63% premarket.

